CAIR Stands with Jewish Community After Vadalism

The Council on American Islamic Relations, CAIR, is standing by the Jewish community amid concerns of a hate crime at the Jewish cemetery where some two hundred headstones were desecrated.

Faizan Syed, the executive director of CAIR is very concerned with the tone of the Country.

“I’m glad that the president is coming out with a statement to address antisemitism, but he also has to realize the divisiveness that he brought to the presidential campaign and the overall atmosphere that his administration is creating in this country is really empowering hate groups and hate organizations across this country, and him and his administration needs to do a lot more,” he says.

CAIR stands in solidarity with the Jewish Community and Syed says this horrific and disgusting act of vandalism cannot be tolerated.

“You know, over the last several years we’ve seen a mainstreaming of Islamophobia. We’ve seen a rise of hate across this nation including hate groups and organizations, and what people have to realize is it’s not just about Islamophobia, antisemitism is on the rise, hatred against African Americans is on the rise, hatred of immigrants and refugees is on the rise. We are now living in in a country where we need to stand together with each other against this kind of hate,” he says.

CAIR, in an effort to show solidarity with the Jewish community want Muslim congregations to donate money to help repair damages in the Jewish Cemetery.