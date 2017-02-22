Discussion Continues on New NGA Site

The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency continues to make slow but steady progress toward moving from its current location near Anheuser-Busch to its new home just north of downtown.

The meeting held Tuesday night at Vashon High School was the latest hosted by the city as part of Project Connect, to get input on the new National Geospatial Intelligence Agency site in north city.

Economic Development Director Otis Williams announced there’s more to come.

“We will have tonight’s meeting but then at some point, maybe a couple or three months down the road we’ll have another follow up,” he says.

A couple months ago the city closed on the last of around 550 land parcels needed to clear the way for the $1.75 billion project. Williams insists they offered all property owners a fair and equitable deal before resorting to eminent domain to secure the hold-outs.

“The proponents of the individuals are happy with the solutions that we arrived at, though there are some who are concerned.

Mayor Francis Slay promised NGA will be a “strong community partner”.

“Not an island, not something that’s going to be closed in and shut out of the community, but one that’s going to be open, one that’s going to be working with schools and community members and others” he says.

Williams told those on hand that they’re on track time-wise for clearing the land and beginning construction.

“We’ll continue to work to try to ready the site. We have until January 2018 to have our site clear.”