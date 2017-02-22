Kentucky Coach Calipari Walks Away From Question About Mizzou Fans

As chants of ‘Cal, you suck’ rained upon Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, at Mizzou Arean Tuesday night,

he decided it was best not to give his immediate thoughts during a halftime interview with the SEC Network.

The No. 11 Wildcats were up only by one point to the Missouri Tigers (7-20) after the first half, and Calipari pointed out his team’s miscues when asked to sum up the first half.

“(Mizzou) is playing well, and we’re missing layups and dunks and free throws,” Calipari said to the SEC Network.

Then he thought that answer was a sufficient end to the interview, but the reporter had one more question for coach. He was asked to describe the Mizzou student section, who was continuing to chant ‘Cal, you suck.’

He gave the reporter a very, cold shoulder.

Calipari was also given a technical foul with 7:47 remaining in game, but no telling if that can be attributed to the Tigers’ fans chants.

After the game, which the Wildcats won 72-62, Calipari was asked again about the students’ chants, and he explained that if isn’t being booed or yelled at by the opposing fans, then he probably shouldn’t be coaching anymore.



