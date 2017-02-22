Missouri Legislators Debate: To Drink, Or Not To Drink At Airport Gates?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Legislature is debating if travelers should be able to drink alcohol at the gates in St. Louis and Kansas City’s airports. Currently, it’s illegal.

State Rep. Stacey Newman – a former crew member – is against the bill.

She was live on Total Information AM Wednesday morning, calling it a “silly type of bill” and saying it’s dangerous for crew members.

“I think the last thing that crew members or any of us want are intoxicated, unruly passengers at 30,000 feet.”

As a former crew member herself, Newman says she has a unique perspective on what is safe and what is unsafe on airplanes.

House members advanced the bill in a voice vote Tuesday. It needs another vote to move to the Senate.

Bars, restaurants and other businesses that sell alcohol could apply to allow customers to order drinks to-go if the bill is passed. Passengers couldn’t take the drinks on planes.

Newman says the legislature has more important bills to discuss than simply where travelers are able to drink alcohol at the airport.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook