Missouri Secretary of State Supports Immigration Order

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Jay Ashcroft, Missouri’s new Secretary of State, supports President Trump’s new executive order on Immigration.

Ashcroft says there needs to be a rule of law that everyone knows, and with that approach, he believes President Trump’s Executive Order will be upheld. Appearing on the Fox Business Network, Ashcroft was asked how many State Attorneys General will back it.

“How many will publicly say it and how many understand that, I would say that the vast majority of them understand that the rule of law is a founding principal of this country, and would agree with that. For political purposes obviously you’ll have some that are on opposing political sides that will make arguments in the other direction,” he says.

Ashcroft says concerns about green card holders and others who have the right to be in the United States are addressed in the new order, and not excluded. He was asked if he expects litigation.

“They’ll go there, but at some point it will come to judges that will look at the law and instead of imposing their own will they will come back to the rule of law and say, ‘this is appropriate under the constitution and the laws of the united states,” he says.

