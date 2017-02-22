Pence Promises Good Times Ahead for Small Businesses

Jim Salter - Associated Press February 22, 2017 4:58 PM
FENTON, Mo. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence has told a Missouri crowd that small business is the “beating heart that creates prosperity and growth.”

Pence spoke Wednesday at Fabick Cat, a company in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton that rents, sells and services Caterpillar equipment. The 1,100-employee company celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Vice President Mike Pence tells the crowd at Fabick CAT that President Trump will be good for small businesses. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

Pence toured the plant, then told small business owners that President Donald Trump is their “biggest fan.” He says the administration is focused on cutting taxes for working families, business and family farms, and on cutting regulations.

Pence also touted Trump’s plan to end the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act and replace it with a better, less-expensive health care system, and to take “decisive action” to halt illegal immigration and strengthen the U.S. border.

