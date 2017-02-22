PHOTOS: CityArchRiver Continues Progress at Arch Grounds, Kiener Plaza

Arch Construction, Arch Grounds, CityArchRiver, construction, downtown St. Louis, Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) Plans to open the Arch Grounds and Kiener Plaza this spring remain on track as construction at both sites continued Wednesday afternoon.

Visitors can expect several changes including new, brighter LED lighting, more green space for activities and easier access to both parks.

“You walk underneath the beautiful Eads Bridge and you are greeted with a welcoming park,” said Ryan McClure of CityArchRivers. “It’s a huge change from what we had before, and it literally brings the national park up to the front door of Laclede’s Landing, which will hopefully be something that spurs a lot of development and help for the landing.”

An opening celebration is planned for April 8 at the Arch Grounds. Kiener Plaza will open to the public shortly thereafter in May.

See photos and video of the progress below.

 

Construction continues at Kiener Plaza as plans remain on track to open in May 2017. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Construction continues at the Arch grounds as plans remain on track to open in April 2017. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

