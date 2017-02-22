St. Louis Looks to Open Trade with the Port of New Orleans

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis is looking to spur trade with the New Orleans area centered around the Mississippi River.

Mary Lamie, executive director of the St. Louis Regional Freightway, anticipates a Thursday Memorandum of Understanding signing between the Freightway and the Port of New Orleans.

“By having the St. Louis region reinforce those relationships with the port of New Orleans, we feel like this is a great opportunity to better market our competitive advantages and take advantage of that growth in the port of New Orleans and bring it to our region,” she says.

A delegation from the Freightway is on its way south to sign an agreement with the Port of New Orleans. Lamie says St. Louis can ship all sorts of non-perishable items south.

“We’re looking at construction material, we’re looking at animal products, we’re looking at sand, rocks, anything along those lines,” she says.

According to a news release, the agreement will start discussions of “mutual interest and ways in which both parties can develop synergies and build trade throughout the Mississippi River Valley.”

