State Reps. Propose Independent Investigations in Police Killings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Missouri State Representative is trying to pass a measure requiring an independent investigator anytime law enforcement is involved in someone’s death.
Shamed Dogan says the reason behind the bill comes from the 2014 events in Ferguson after the death of Michael Brown Jr.
“As we saw in Ferguson and other incidents in our state since then, I think there’s been a diminished trust that whenever police do kill someone in their custody that there’s going to be justice done for that person,” he says.
Passage of this bill would require the investigator to issue a report to the local prosecutor. If no charges are filed, the investigator would make their report public.
