Wainwright Calls Velcro The Future of Baseball Cleats

JUPITER, Florida (KMOX) – Adam Wainwright does not choose his Velcro cleats for style – his decision to stay away from shoestrings is because strings are an occupational hazard.

It all started midway through the 2013 season, when the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher was covering first base in a game against Cincinnati. Reds catcher Ryan Hanigan was running to first and as Wainwright stretched to keep his foot on the bag, Hanigan’s cleat caught one of his shoestrings, and pulled Wainwright off balance.

Wainwright was spun around by the accidental trip, then threw the ball away. He says that play lost him the game.

After the game, he called Mizuno – his shoe provider – and told them to ‘never send me a shoe with shoelaces on them again. It cost we a win and three runs.’

If you don’t believe how serious he is, listen to him explain how he nearly purchased his own shoes from China, because Mizuno refused to send him pairs made with Velcro.

