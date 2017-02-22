Yahoo and Verizon Strike a Deal after Cyber Attacks

February 22, 2017 8:49 AM

ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Cyber security breaches will cost Yahoo hundreds of millions of dollars.

Verizon and Yahoo have cut another deal in the wake of two massive cyber attacks. Verizon will buy Yahoo’s internet properties for $4.48 billion, down $350 million from the original agreement.

The revised deal is intended to ease investor concerns that the sale would fall through.

