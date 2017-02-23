Annual Mardi Gras Celebration in Soulard This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The annual Mardi Gras parade takes place this weekend in Soulard – a tradition that’s been going on for close to four decades.

This year’s theme is “Soulard Celebrates Cinema” because the Academy Awards are coming up. There will be more music this year than in years past and even more sunshine than normal.

President of the Mardi Gras Foundation Mack Bradley told KMOX’s Mark Reardon that’s helping this event get bigger and bigger each year.

“Weather has a lot to do with it and just tradition, now, has a lot to do with so much of this,” Bradley says. “Families come down every year…so the tradition of it just seems to grow overtime.”

Over 38 years Mardi Gras in Soulard has generated around $20 million for the local economy.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Bradley says the best advice he has is to not bring your car. He encourages people to take a cab, the Metro or ride your bike if possible.

As we continue gear up for Mardi Gras celebrations, St. Louis Police want you to know that they will be out in full force.

Chief Dotson says officers will be in both uniform and plain clothes looking for underage drinkers. They will also be out with building inspectors looking for anyone violating building codes.

“Roofs and balconies were only designed to hold so many people,” Dotson says. “If we see a deck party that is overloading that deck, we are going to intervene.”

For more information on Mardi Gras activities, click here.

