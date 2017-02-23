Annual Mardi Gras Celebration in Soulard This Weekend

February 23, 2017 8:19 PM
Filed Under: Celebration, families, Mardi Gras, Parade, Soulard, Soulard Celebrates Cinema, St. Louis, theme, tradition

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The annual Mardi Gras parade takes place this weekend in Soulard –  a tradition that’s been going on for close to four decades.

Related Story: By 8-2 Vote, 2017 St. Louis Mardi Gras is On

Women wearing colorful masks, wait for beads to be thrown to them during the St. Louis Mardi Gras parade in St. Louis on February 6, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Women wearing colorful masks, wait for beads to be thrown to them during the St. Louis Mardi Gras parade in St. Louis on February 6, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

This year’s theme is “Soulard Celebrates Cinema” because the Academy Awards are coming up. There will be more music this year than in years past and even more sunshine than normal.

President of the Mardi Gras Foundation Mack Bradley told KMOX’s Mark Reardon that’s helping this event get bigger and bigger each year.

“Weather has a lot to do with it and just tradition, now, has a lot to do with so much of this,” Bradley says. “Families come down every year…so the tradition of it just seems to grow overtime.”

Over 38 years Mardi Gras in Soulard has generated around $20 million for the local economy.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Bradley says the best advice he has is to not bring your car. He encourages people to take a cab, the Metro or ride your bike if possible.

As we continue gear up for Mardi Gras celebrations, St. Louis Police want you to know that they will be out in full force.

Chief Dotson says officers will be in both uniform and plain clothes looking for underage drinkers. They will also be out with building inspectors looking for anyone violating building codes.

“Roofs and balconies were only designed to hold so many people,” Dotson says. “If we see a deck party that is overloading that deck, we are going to intervene.”

For more information on Mardi Gras activities, click here.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia