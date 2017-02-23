Bogey Hills Country Club Fire Report To Be Released Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A report on the fire that destroyed the clubhouse of the Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles County earlier this month is expected be released Friday afternoon.
The findings are still under wraps, but St. Charles Central County Assistant Fire Chief Steve Brown tells KMOX that “at no time did we find anything to indicate this was a fire that was set.” He says they were unable to process the scene in a timely and efficient manner.
However, Brown is downplaying the rumors of arson.
“Rumors and the messages on social media really kind of went the wrong direction whenever they found out that ATF was coming in on the scene,” Brown says. “And that was far from the reasoning on that.”
He says the federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) was brought in to help speed up the investigation.