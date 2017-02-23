Greitens Eases Proposed Cuts to Home Care, School Busing

Associated Press February 23, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: eric greitens, Gov. Greitens, Missouri budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is largely reversing his proposed cut to in-home care services for low-income disabled residents.

Greitens said Thursday he wants to use a $52 million settlement payment with tobacco companies to undo $41 million of a proposed $52 million reduction in Medicaid funding for in-home care services next fiscal year.

He is proposing to direct the additional $11 million from the settlement payment to lessen the $36 million cut he originally recommended in state aid for school busing.

Greitens said in a statement that the proposal is “short-term relief.” He promised to do an audit of the in-home care program in the coming months.

“This settlement is good news. But it’s important to remember that they are a lucky break,” Greitens said in a released statement. “Sound budgets are not built on lucky breaks. Our budget problems cannot be solved by stopgaps and short-term funding windfalls.”

The governor’s budget recommendations currently are being considered by a House committee.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia