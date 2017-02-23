Interactive Doll Could Leave Kids Open to Hackers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – My Friend Cayla, billed as the first internet-connected doll, has already been banned in Germany, where it’s considered a security risk. The doll uses a bluetooth connection over wifi, which leaves it open to hackers, and it’s not password protected and has no authentication.

Suzanne Magee, co-founder of St. Louis-based Bandura and internet security pioneer, thinks the concern is real.

“It becomes an entrée for people that are up to no good to be able to listen, hear conversations, get personal information about the child and then maybe be able to actually physically find that child and all of sudden now knows so many personal things,” she says.

Magee says the toy maker recommends turning the doll off when not in use so it can’t continue to listen and monitor your child, but most parents likely won’t remember to check.

“We get distracted as parents. I can’t imagine my checklist at the end of the night is going around and finding all the smart toys and turning everything off,” Magee says.

