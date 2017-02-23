Matheny Keeps Details Sealed on Cardinals Mystery Bus Trip

JUPITER, Flordia (KMOX) – At 8:40 a.m. EST Thursday, about half of the St. Louis Cardinals players loaded onto a bus for what manager Mike Matheny called an ‘off-site training opportunity.’

The full squad has been in camp for five days, and Matheny says the players traveling will be away for most of the day. The players don’t know exactly where they are headed, and Matheny isn’t giving away the details of the day trip.

*Some Cardinals getting on a bus, all say don't know where they're going. Bustling start to the morning. pic.twitter.com/RcLzf9YYGm — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) February 23, 2017

Matheny did tell us the bus-trip idea came from a ‘veteran player’ and it was added into this year’s Spring Training regiment. The hope, Matheny says, is that the mystery trip will help the players realize it is ‘less about them.’

“I kinda want to make sure they are left alone to do what they need to do,” Matheny says. “And the more that is found out seems to kind of take away. Now over time you’ll find out where they went.”

The second half of the squad will all be required to attend, whatever it is the players are doing, Matheny says.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook