Medical Marijuana Could be on the Mo. 2018 Ballot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local non-profit is leading the charge to legalize medical marijuana in Missouri.

New Approach Missouri is trying to get this on the ballot for the next general election in November 2018. New Approach Missouri tried to get this on last November’s ballot but did not get enough signatures.

Jack Cardetti says if it becomes law, medical marijuana would be regulated by the Missouri Department of Health and only a state licensed physician could recommend the drug to a patient.

“The public use of it will still be illegal and driving under the influence of it will still be prohibited, so its a highly regulated system, but its one that we think is going to give a ton of relief to a lot of people who are suffering up there,” he says.

Missouri would be the 29th state in the country to legalize medical marijuana if this effort is successful in 2018.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook