Neighbors Unhappy with Frontenac Town Home Plans

FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOX) – The idea of building a new town home complex at the site of an abandoned quarry in Frontenac is not sitting well with neighbors.

During a public hearing hosted by the Frontenac Board of Aldermen, more than a half dozen residents who would be impacted by the 22-unit “Villas at Frontenac” spoke out against it.

Claudia Calzetta wishes Pulte Homes would scrap these blueprints and look elsewhere to build.

“I personally would like to see green space, so I’m not for this. I mean, I’m not for more construction, there are plenty of places around. Why are you doing this?” she asked.

Kathy Sullivan also took the opportunity to speak out against the plans laid out by Pulte.

“My concern is that they’re going to try to pull a fast one, and have the entrance come in to Lower West End Park instead of Upper West End park,” Sullivan said.

Other opponents said the new town homes would negatively impact traffic and increase the chance of damage from stormwater runoff.

At the earlier request of city officials, Pulte changed the design for the upscale villas from three to two homes per unit, with each unit going for somewhere north of $5,000.

A final vote by the Frontenac Board is expected March 30.

