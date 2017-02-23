New Business District to Help Improve Edwardsville Shopping Center

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KMOX) – The City of Edwardsville has established a new business district for a five acre plot on Troy Road. It’s already developed and is already ninety percent leased.

Jeff Berkbigler, the city’s corporation counsel, says the Montclaire Business District was created to help the owner re-do the parking lot, re-roof the building and more, all at the city’s request.

“We wanted them to bring the property sort of, up to what we consider Edwardsville standards and the business district is one of the options where the city wasn’t putting any money in to it, so they would have to front the money and get reimbursed for part of their improvements,” he says.

An increased sales tax on that property will pay for the reimbursements.

