New Business District to Help Improve Edwardsville Shopping Center

February 23, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Edwardsville, Montclaire Business District

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KMOX) – The City of Edwardsville has established a new business district for a five acre plot on Troy Road. It’s already developed and is already ninety percent leased.

Jeff Berkbigler, the city’s corporation counsel, says the Montclaire Business District was created to help the owner re-do the parking lot, re-roof the building and more, all at the city’s request.

“We wanted them to bring the property sort of, up to what we consider Edwardsville standards and the business district is one of the options where the city wasn’t putting any money in to it, so they would have to front the money and get reimbursed for part of their improvements,” he says.

An increased sales tax on that property will pay for the reimbursements.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia