New SLU Hospital Renderings Released

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’ve been wondering what the new SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital will look like, wonder no more. The first renderings of the $550 million project have just been released.

This replacement hospital will have ten floors and encompass 600 thousand square feet with 316 private in-patient rooms. A four story Ambulatory Care Center or outpatient facility will be connected to the hospital. SSM Health SLU Hospital president Kate Becker says there will be lots of windows green space, too.

“It’s healing for patients to have exposure to a green space and a natural environment. It’s relaxing and helpful for staff and for families to be able to have that natural light and be able to see the outside world,” she says.

And to give it a campus type of feel, the entire project will cover fifteen acres off South Grand between Rutger and LaSalle streets.

A larger parking garage and an expanded emergency department will also be built.

Completion date is set for 2020.

