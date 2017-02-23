Police Receive Training on LGBTQ Victims of Violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police commanders are received training on working with LGBTQ victims of violence.
Jessica Meyers of the Crime Victim Advocacy Center of St. Louis lead Thursday’s class. She says in addition to them advocating on victims’ behalf with the police department, they also want to find out concerns from police to help better serve the LGBTQ community.
During the training session, officers learned about the history of the department’s relationship with the LGBTQ community. They also received training on correct vocabulary usage when referring to a person’s sexual orientation.