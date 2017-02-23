Police Receive Training on LGBTQ Victims of Violence

February 23, 2017 9:13 PM
Filed Under: community, Crime Victim Advocacy Center, LGBTQ, St. Louis, St. Louis Police Department, training, victims, violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police commanders are received training on working with LGBTQ victims of violence.

Jessica Meyers of the Crime Victim Advocacy Center of St. Louis lead Thursday’s class. She says in addition to them advocating on victims’ behalf with the police department, they also want to find out concerns from police to help better serve the LGBTQ community.

During the training session, officers learned about the history of the department’s relationship with the LGBTQ community. They also received training on correct vocabulary usage when referring to a person’s sexual orientation.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia