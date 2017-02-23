Several Businesses Caught Selling Liquor to Minors

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Il. (KMOX) – Six businesses in Fairview Heights Illinois are in trouble for selling liquor to minors.
The businesses include:
• Fortel’s Pizza
• Randall’s Wines and Spirits
• Hooter’s
• Taquerias Olvera
• Red Robin
• Walgreen’s
The employees who failed to properly check the ID’s of high school or college students who were working with police, will be issued a citation and summoned to court.
Police say on the plus side, the other 15 businesses that were checked complied with the liquor law.