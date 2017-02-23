STL American Endorses Tishaura Jones for St. Louis Mayor

February 23, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: Endorsement, St. Louis American, St. Louis mayoral race, Tishaura Jones

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Post Dispatch is endorsing mayoral candidate Antonio French. However, the St. Louis American recently endorsed candidate Tishaura Jones.

The St. Louis American says the city needs change that uplifts all neighborhoods and communities saying Jones’ “Fearless determination to bring innovative, progressive, pro-growth and leadership to City Hall” has been resisted by some.

They also say candidate Lyda Krewson has served on the board longer than anyone else on the ballot – writing her 28th Ward has been developed with the abundant help of tax incentives she fought for, while areas of greater need in the city decayed without her complaint.

