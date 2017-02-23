Support and Opposition at VP Pence’s Speech

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a construction equipment company in Fenton with a promise for business owners.
Pence told the crowd of about two hundred at Fabick CAT that the Trump administration hopes to grow the economy by cutting taxes, cutting red tape and repealing Obamacare.
“We are going to repeal Obamacare once and for all, get rid of its mandates and intrusions on your lives and on your businesses,” he says.
A crowd of about two dozen protesters also greeted Pence’s motorcade. Among the demonstrators was Linda Swaty, who opposes his support of Right to Work.
“So when he has policies like anti-labor, all these attempts to marginalize unions, it hasn’t worked in Oklahoma, it hasn’t worked in Kansas; they, financially, are in really bad shape,” says Swaty.
Other demonstrators say they oppose Pence’s position on immigration and his opposition to the LGBTQ lifestyle.
