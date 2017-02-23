Update: Cardinals Mystery Bus Trip Was to an Escape Room

JUPITER, Florida (KMOX) updated at 1:30 p.m.– The St. Louis Cardinals mystery bus trip was a team building activity to an Escape Room in the area. Adam Wainwright was the first to spoil the surprise to media members back at camp, announcing that it was his idea.

Wainwright said he tried an Escape Room for the first time recently with Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates and other major leaguers, and believed it was a great idea to bring into the Cardinals spring training routine.

“It’s fun getting away from the field and out of our element,” Wainwright says.

The day trip was ‘testament of change’ as Wainwright called it, to explain how this year’s spring training has been different than last year. He says this year players are still having a good time, but they are staying later and have come together more as a team.

“This camp, we’ve really enjoyed coming together and shooting the breeze and getting to know guys,” Wainwright says. “I’ve talked to some of the veteran players that have been going out to dinner with a lot of the younger players and just getting to know people. And I’ve had some really great talks about pitching this camp so far.”

At 8:40 a.m. EST Thursday, about half of the St. Louis Cardinals players loaded onto a bus for what manager Mike Matheny called an ‘off-site training opportunity.’

The full squad has been in camp for five days, and Matheny says the players traveling would be away for most of the day. The players didn’t know exactly where they were headed, and Matheny wasn’t giving away the details of the day trip.

*Some Cardinals getting on a bus, all say don't know where they're going. Bustling start to the morning. pic.twitter.com/RcLzf9YYGm — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) February 23, 2017

Matheny did tell us the bus-trip idea came from a ‘veteran player,’ which we now know to be Wainwright, and it was added into this year’s Spring Training regiment. The hope, Matheny says, is that the mystery trip will help the players realize it is ‘less about them.’

“I kinda want to make sure they are left alone to do what they need to do,” Matheny says. “And the more that is found out seems to kind of take away. Now over time you’ll find out where they went.”

The second half of the squad will also be required to attend on another day, Matheny says.



