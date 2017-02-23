Woman Stabbed at GM Plant in Wentzville; Suspect Sought

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP/KMOX) – (UPDATED 2:49 p.m.) An intruder armed with a taser and a knife attacks a female worker at the GM plant in Wentzville, stabbing her five times.

The victim is expected to live, and police are looking for the suspect who ran away after the Wednesday night attack.

Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz says the attacker lurked in a restroom at the plant, apparently waiting for the woman to get down off a fork lift before the attack took place.

Frisz says the stabbing was personal, and not related to vague threats found scribbled on a bathroom wall at the plant last fall.

Our previous reporting is as follows:

Police in the eastern Missouri town of Wentzville are investigating after a woman working inside the General Motors assembly plant was stabbed five times.

The attack happened Wednesday night at the plant that employs about 4,600 workers making pickup trucks and vans. No arrests have been made but police have identified a suspect and are searching for that person.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have offered no details about the suspect. It is not known if the suspect works at the plant, but GM spokesman Darin Copeland says there is no known risk to other employees.

The plant operates around the clock. Security was increased in November after threats against minorities were discovered on restroom walls.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook