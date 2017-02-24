Blues, Berglund Agree To Five-Year Deal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There had been rumblings that Patrik Berglund wanted to remain a St. Louis Blue next season, if he had anything to say about it.
On Friday, the club and its 2006 first round draft pick reached agreement on a five-year, $19.25 million deal. His previous three-year contract was set to expire at the end of the season. If left unsigned, he would have become an unrestricted free agent.
The Sweden native has played in 60 games this season and ranks second on the team in goals (17) and is third in game-winning goals (3). He has netted 16 of those goals in his last 30 games.
Berglund is one of just 16 players to appear in at least nine seasons with the Blues. He is tied with Bob Plager (615) for seventh on the club’s all-time games played list.