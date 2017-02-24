Cardinals Announce 2017 Spring Training TV & Radio Broadcast Schedule

ST. LOUIS (News release) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that fans will be able to catch nearly all of the club’s 2017 spring training games on either FOX Sports Midwest, KMOX/Cardinals Radio Network (CRN) or streaming online at cardinals.com.

FOX Sports Midwest will again televise 15 games in 2017—one of the largest spring telecast schedules in MLB—with most games being replayed in prime time. The television home of the Cardinals kicks off its live game coverage with the spring training opener on Saturday, February 25, when the Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium. The television schedule includes nine of the 10 Saturday and Sunday contests. For the first time ever, each of the 15 telecasts will be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com, available to customers of participating pay television providers who receive FOX Sports Midwest. FOX Sports Midwest will also preview spring training in Cardinals Spring Training Report, a 30-minute show premiering on February 8.

The team’s flagship station KMOX (1120 AM) and the Cardinals Radio Network will broadcast 18 games with Mike Shannon, John Rooney, Mike Claiborne and Ricky Horton in the broadcast booth. This year will mark Mike Shannon’s 46th season and John Rooney’s 12th year in the booth. Thirteen additional games will be streamed on cardinals.com and MLB’s mobile phone app, At Bat, featuring Mike Claiborne, Tom Ackerman, Chris Hrabe and Kyle McClellan. In total, 31 of 32 spring training games will be broadcast or streamed this year. Additionally, the Cardinals exhibition game against the Memphis Redbirds, the club’s Triple-A affiliate, will be broadcast on KMOX Radio live from Memphis, Tenn. by Tom Ackerman and Chris Hrabe on Thursday, March 30.

The radio schedule begins on Saturday, February 25, when the Cardinals kick off Grapefruit League against the Marlins. The streaming schedule will begin on Monday, February 27, with the Cardinals taking on the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium. Throughout spring training, every Saturday and Sunday broadcast will feature the Cardinals Pre-Game Show. The show will air 20 minutes prior to first pitch and features Mike Shannon or John Rooney interviewing Cardinals players, coaches and other baseball personalities. The 153 Cardinals Radio Network affiliates will carry most Saturday and Sunday games, as well as select weekday games. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings for details.

For more information on Spring Training and the Cardinals broadcast partners, visit cardinals.com/springtraining, cardinals.com/radio and cardinals.com/tv.

