Crime Concerns Won’t Stop New St. Louis Renters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two decades ago, just about 500 people lived downtown. Now that number is over thirteen thousand, but could concern about city crime rates put off new buyers?

Stephanie Hug, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Gundaker, says she does get questions about crime, usually from out of towners. She can only tell them to do their research and check crime statistics in their area.

With ninety-five percent of available lofts and apartments occupied, crime or the perception of crime isn’t stopping buyers and renters from moving in.

“I think a lot of the buildings, at least if you live down here you’re in a secure garage, you’re in a secure building. I don’t think people feel afraid in their homes but yeah, it can be scary walking to and from a car late at night if you’re by yourself. You’ve just got to be careful,” she says.

Hug says her buyers range in age from retired couples, to young servicemen from Scott Air Force Base to young professionals.