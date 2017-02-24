Go Behind The Scenes at Missouri Botanical Garden’s Sustainability Open House

Evita Caldwell (@itswriterswit) February 24, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Missouri Botancial Garden, nature, Plant Species, plants, science, Science and Sustainability Open House

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Have you ever wondered about the day-to-day duties of scientists at the Missouri Botanical Garden? Well, wonder no more.

On Saturday, February 25 through February 26, the Missouri Botanical Garden will host its “Science and Sustainability Open House.” Visitors will have a chance to meet scientists learn about thousands of plant species from across the world, including rare and newly discovered species. The Botanical Garden will also showcase its herbarium collection with specimens dating as far back as the 1700s.

The events will be held from 1 pm until 4 pm at the Monsanto Center. Admission is free.

See examples below of what to expect at this weekend’s event!

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

imag1276 Go Behind The Scenes at Missouri Botanical Garden’s Sustainability Open House

Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden's Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden's Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden's Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden's Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia