Go Behind The Scenes at Missouri Botanical Garden’s Sustainability Open House

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Have you ever wondered about the day-to-day duties of scientists at the Missouri Botanical Garden? Well, wonder no more.
On Saturday, February 25 through February 26, the Missouri Botanical Garden will host its “Science and Sustainability Open House.” Visitors will have a chance to meet scientists learn about thousands of plant species from across the world, including rare and newly discovered species. The Botanical Garden will also showcase its herbarium collection with specimens dating as far back as the 1700s.
The events will be held from 1 pm until 4 pm at the Monsanto Center. Admission is free.
See examples below of what to expect at this weekend’s event!
Several plant species will be on display at The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Science and Sustainability Open House. (Evita Caldwell/KMOX)
