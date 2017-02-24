Measure Allowing Travelers to Drink at Airport Gates Moves Forward

February 24, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: airports, Drinks, Flight, flyers, House, International, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, lawmakers, Missouri, passengers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Travelers may be able to drink at the gates in Lambert Airport after a recent measure passed in the Missouri House.

The measure would allow drinks from bars and restaurants to be finished elsewhere in the airport, but can not be taken onto the plane. Opponents say that loosening liquor laws will lead to more unruly passengers.

State Representative Bob Burns says airport security and bartenders will monitor travelers to prevent them from drinking too much.

“I think it’s a very good bill, it’s an economic development bill,” Burns says.

The new law would only apply to International Airports.

The measure passed 138-18.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia