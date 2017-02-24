Missouri Lieutenant Governor Office Renovations Top $50,000

Associated Press February 24, 2017 8:25 PM
Filed Under: Capitol office, Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri, Office, renovation, update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri has approved more than $54,000 for remodeling the Capitol office of new Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Republican lieutenant governor has spent about $8,500 on new furniture and more than $46,000 on updates, including new hardwood flooring, wall repairs, replacing wiring and new kitchen appliances.

The updates come as Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has warned that Missouri’s budget is broken and has deepened the mid-year budget cuts made by his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Parson has also requested a $125,000 increase to his current budget, including $35,000 for travel expenses and money for mileage reimbursements.

The lieutenant governor’s spokesman, Tyler Habiger told the Post-Dispatch that the office hasn’t been updated since former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder took office in 2005.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia