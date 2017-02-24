New Segment ‘Awaiting Armageddon’ – How to Prepare for the Worst

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a high level of anxiety in this country, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, which got Megan Lynch thinking about how to prepare in case the worst happens. In her new series, ‘Awaiting Armageddon’, she talks to experts and people who are preparing for Armageddon.

“We’re not talking about a fringe element, we’re talking about average people that have decided this is how they’re going to cope with this, and we do face some real risks in this county from cyber threats, in this region alone just from natural disasters. If you think about a scenario where we could have an earthquake and a storm back to back, it’s not unthinkable in the St. Louis region that that could happen, what are you going to do if you’re without power, without transportation, without water for a week?” she says.

Lynch says the constant hype of impending danger from things like riots, protests, ISIS and domestic terror attacks has Americans on edge after the election.

“I think a lot of us in this country right now are feeling a sense of uncertainty, a sense of anxiety, for some people a sense of doom about the things that they see happening in this country, and I think we saw big lead up to that in the election. And that’s when I started researching for this series, because for my own self I started thinking, what can I do to prepare if the worst happens to this country?” she says.

Experts say we should all be prepared anyway for a variety of natural disasters. Megan’s five-part series, ‘Awaiting Armageddon’ kicks off Monday on KMOX at 8:22 a.m. and 5:22 p.m.