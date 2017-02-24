Participants ‘Polar Plunge’ to Raise Money for Special Olympics

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Who has the guts to jump into a lake on Saturday, with a forecast high hovering around 40 degrees?

Organizers of the Polar Plunge at Creve Ceour Lake expect at least 700 participants and perhaps closer to 1,000 people will answer the call to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

Coordinator Jennifer Krumm says there are incentives depending on how much participants raise.

“If you raise $300, you get a pretty cool hoodie that has our logo on it. If you raise $500, you get a three-fourths zip pull-over with the logo as well,” Krumm says. “If you raise $1,000, you get a pretty neat jacket.”

Top fund-raisers from various categories including team, individual and school get the coveted “Golden Plunger” trophy in addition to bragging rights.

This is the 11th year for the Polar Plunge event and this year their goal is $150,000.

Walk-ups are encouraged with registration at Creve Coeur Lake starting at 10 a.m.

