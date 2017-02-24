STL Cardinals Sign Cuban Free-Agent Outfielder Jose Adolis Garcia

JUPITER, Fla. (NEWS RELEASE) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have signed Cuban free-agent outfielder Jose Adolis Garcia to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to the team’s Major League Spring Training camp. Garcia, who turns 24 on March 2, was the MVP of Serie Nacional (Cuba’s top professional league) in 2016 and was declared a free-agent by Major League Baseball last December.

The newest member of the #STLCards, Jose Adolis Garcia, signs his contract. pic.twitter.com/iz547vENZc — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) February 25, 2017

“As we continue to look for ways to add talent to the Cardinals organization, we are grateful for the efforts of Moises Rodriguez (Director, International Operations) and Matt Slater (Director, Player Personnel) in helping us to do so,” stated Cardinals’ Senior Vice President/General Manager John Mozeliak.

The younger brother of Atlanta Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia, Adolis played for Tigres de Ciego de Avila, leading them to back-to-back Serie National championships in 2015 and 2016 and another title in 2012.

The right-handed hitting Garcia batted .315 with a .395 on-base pct. and .517 slugging mark last season during his MVP campaign and hit .322 in 2015.

Garcia, a native of Ciego de Avila, played for Team Cuba during the July, 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto and belted three home runs, including a walk-off shot to defeat Puerto Rico in the Bronze Medal Game. He also played for Cuba against the Team USA National Collegiate team during the June, 2015 Friendship Series in North Carolina.

Garcia played briefly for the Yomiuri Giants of the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League last season. He will be assigned uniform no. 75 for Spring Training.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook