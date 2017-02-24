Woman Charged in Wentzville GM Plant Stabbing

February 24, 2017 3:23 PM
Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – The St. Charles County prosecutor’s office released more details on Wednesday night’s attack at the General Motors plant in Wentzville.

According to a probable-cause statement filed by Wentzville police, Alicia Turner used her husband’s plant ID to get into the facility and stab a woman having an affair with her spouse.

Turner is accused of using a stun gun on the victim while she was driving a forklift, then stabbing her several times.

Charges filed against Turner include first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary.

