Cardinals Drop Grapefruit League Opener

February 25, 2017 9:24 PM
Filed Under: Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Miami Marlins, Spring Training 2017, St. Louis Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Christian Yelich and Justin Bour homered off closer Seung Hwan Oh in the third inning, and Matt den Dekker added a two-run single in the fifth, as Miami topped St. Louis 8-7 in the first Spring Training game of 2017 for both clubs.

Marlins starter Edinson Volquez gave up a run without a hit in his one inning of work.

New Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler walked twice and scored twice, and Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

