Cardinals Drop Grapefruit League Opener

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Christian Yelich and Justin Bour homered off closer Seung Hwan Oh in the third inning, and Matt den Dekker added a two-run single in the fifth, as Miami topped St. Louis 8-7 in the first Spring Training game of 2017 for both clubs.
Marlins starter Edinson Volquez gave up a run without a hit in his one inning of work.
New Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler walked twice and scored twice, and Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer.
