Vandalized Church Resumes Mass Schedule

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOX) – Nearly two months after an arson fire at St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur, the congregation is again holding Mass in its normal space.

Father Joseph Weber tells KMOX the damage was extensive, “Someone set fire to our nativity scene and destroyed it, damaged the altar, destroyed the pulpit and priest’s chair we sit in for Mass, and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the church.”

Father Weber says the move back from a gymnasium where they had been holding services is a joyous one, “Happily, thanks to the due diligence of the good people from the Archdiocese and who they hired to clean it up, we are pretty well put back together. We still have to put the organ together. The altar has to be repaired, and there are a few other things, but we are able to get back into church.

Weber says the congregation is thankful for the monetary donations its received from a variety of individuals and groups. The church will be spending some of it on a security system.

Weber says Creve Coeur Police have yet to make an arrest in the arson case, and he’s unsure where the investigation stands.

Sunday Masses will be held at St. Monica’s at 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 in the morning, as well as five at night.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook