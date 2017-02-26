Ben Bishop Dealt From Lightning To Kings

February 26, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: Ben Bishop, Los Angeles Kings, Peter Budaj, Tampa Bay Lightning

LOS ANGELES (AP)-The Los Angeles Kings have acquired goaltender Ben Bishop in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Los Angeles sent Peter Budaj, defensive prospect Erik Cernak, a 2017 seventh-round pick and a conditional pick to Tampa Bay for Bishop and a 2017 fifth-round pick.

Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman announced the trade Sunday night, less than four days before the trade deadline.

Bishop, a pending unrestricted free agent, helped the Lightning reach the 2015 Stanley Cup Final. The Kings now have Bishop and 2012 and 2014 Cup winner Jonathan Quick, who returned Saturday from a long-term lower-body injury that had sidelined him since October.

The 6-foot-7 Bishop, a 30-year-old St. Louis native, is 16-12-3 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

