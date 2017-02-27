Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger Everybody’s Irish on March 17th, and while you may think the event of day is consuming green beer, you haven’t celebrated properly unless you dine on the day’s appropriate fare, corned beef and hash. Don’t forget to stop by one, or two, of the many places, in the St. Louis area, that will be serving the best corned beef you’ve ever eaten, and enjoy the luck-o-the-Irish all day long.

South Town Pub And Grill

3707 Kingshighway Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63109

(314) 832-9009

www.southtownpub.net Since 1989, St. Louisans have been enjoying everything at the South Town Pub and Grill, for a variety of reasons. They are a great place to hangout with friends, inside our outside, and they serve at least 33 local premium micro brews in thier Barrel Room. Oh yeah, Whisky and Bourbon too! There’s music and dancing, and of course, great food! So, that’s why they are making sure there is going to be plenty of corned beef hash for your St. Patrick’s Day partying. Whether you’re looking for hash or fabulous corned beef sandwiches, you won’t be disappointed at South Town Pub. Delicious is just part of the party.

Winslow’s Home

7213 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63130

(314) 725-7559

www.winslowshome.com Ok, so maybe the bar scene isn’t how you want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. That doesn’t mean you have to give up the opportunity for some great corned beef hash. Delmar Blvd. is home to a great fine dining establishment that will give you fine food with a casual, at home atmosphere. Winslow’s Home serves nothing but the best and farm freshest eats with a table style fare. And for the luck-o-the-Irish celebration, their corned beef hash can’t be beat. Their Corned Beef Hash Sandwich is a delicious combination of scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and potatoes served on sourdough. It can’t be beat.

The Shack Breakfast And Lunch

1364 Big Bend Road, Suite 105

St. Louis, MO 63122

(636) 529-1600

If your partying misses a corned beef meal, or you want to start your day with an Irish breakfast, you can do that The Shack, at any of its three locations. Enjoy their famous Corned Beef N Hash, with a delicious twist. The Shack makes theirs with a delectable bell pepper medley, white onions, melted swiss and spicy mustard. Absolutely delicious. And don't feel like you need to find a pub to get your green beer because they have a great menu full of wonderful beers and drinks to keep the celebration alive for as long as you please. The Shack is open seven days a week and with the convenience and affordable prices, it's the place to be for St. Patrick's Day.

Chris’s Pancake House

5980 Southwest Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63139

(314) 645-2088

www.chrispancakeanddining.com It doesn’t matter where you are in your St. Patrick’s Day celebration because you can get a great corned beef hash breakfast at Chris’s Pancake House all day long. They serve breakfast as long as the lights are on, and that means all day. They’ve been doing business like that for 25 years, and St. Louisans just love it. And they couldn’t be more accommodating. They’ll serve your hash any way you like it. That’s with two eggs, toast or pancakes. And it’s probably the most affordable breakfast in town. For $7.99, you can’t go wrong. Too tired from partying? Order on line and have it delivered. Yes, it’s true. It doesn’t get better than that.