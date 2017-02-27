Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In St. Louis

Everybody’s Irish on March 17th, and while you may think the event of day is consuming green beer, you haven’t celebrated properly unless you dine on the day’s appropriate fare, corned beef and hash. Don’t forget to stop by one, or two, of the many places, in the St. Louis area, that will be serving the best corned beef you’ve ever eaten, and enjoy the luck-o-the-Irish all day long.
3707 Kingshighway Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63109
(314) 832-9009
www.southtownpub.net
Since 1989, St. Louisans have been enjoying everything at the South Town Pub and Grill, for a variety of reasons. They are a great place to hangout with friends, inside our outside, and they serve at least 33 local premium micro brews in thier Barrel Room. Oh yeah, Whisky and Bourbon too! There’s music and dancing, and of course, great food! So, that’s why they are making sure there is going to be plenty of corned beef hash for your St. Patrick’s Day partying. Whether you’re looking for hash or fabulous corned beef sandwiches, you won’t be disappointed at South Town Pub. Delicious is just part of the party.
7213 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
(314) 725-7559
www.winslowshome.com
Ok, so maybe the bar scene isn’t how you want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. That doesn’t mean you have to give up the opportunity for some great corned beef hash. Delmar Blvd. is home to a great fine dining establishment that will give you fine food with a casual, at home atmosphere. Winslow’s Home serves nothing but the best and farm freshest eats with a table style fare. And for the luck-o-the-Irish celebration, their corned beef hash can’t be beat. Their Corned Beef Hash Sandwich is a delicious combination of scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and potatoes served on sourdough. It can’t be beat.
1364 Big Bend Road, Suite 105
St. Louis, MO 63122
(636) 529-1600
www.shackstl.com
If your partying misses a corned beef meal, or you want to start your day with an Irish breakfast, you can do that The Shack, at any of its three locations. Enjoy their famous Corned Beef N Hash, with a delicious twist. The Shack makes theirs with a delectable bell pepper medley, white onions, melted swiss and spicy mustard. Absolutely delicious. And don’t feel like you need to find a pub to get your green beer because they have a great menu full of wonderful beers and drinks to keep the celebration alive for as long as you please. The Shack is open seven days a week and with the convenience and affordable prices, it’s the place to be for St. Patrick’s Day.
5980 Southwest Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63139
(314) 645-2088
www.chrispancakeanddining.com
It doesn’t matter where you are in your St. Patrick’s Day celebration because you can get a great corned beef hash breakfast at Chris’s Pancake House all day long. They serve breakfast as long as the lights are on, and that means all day. They’ve been doing business like that for 25 years, and St. Louisans just love it. And they couldn’t be more accommodating. They’ll serve your hash any way you like it. That’s with two eggs, toast or pancakes. And it’s probably the most affordable breakfast in town. For $7.99, you can’t go wrong. Too tired from partying? Order on line and have it delivered. Yes, it’s true. It doesn’t get better than that.
15850 Manchester Road
St. Louis, MO 63101
(636) 220-1645
www.olivestreetcafe.com
On St. Patrick’s Day, and any other day of the week, you can enjoy corned beef hash at one of two Olive Street Cafe locations. And for $10.95 you can’t get a tastier dish, anywhere. Two poached eggs complement this fabulous hash accented with dill hollandaise. St. Louisans have been eating at the Olive Street Cafe and loving their menu diversity. Enjoy their hash, or their full menu, seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
You have incorrect address for The Shack, 63122. 13645 correct address — missed last digit.