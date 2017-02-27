Blues Minor Leaguer KO’s Opponent On His Way To The Locker Room

February 27, 2017 8:50 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Vince Dunn channeled his inner Ryan Reaves, on and off the ice Saturday night for the Chicago Wolves. He dropped an Iowa Wild player with one punch, after they had both already been sent to their respective locker rooms.

The Wolves had already scored an empty netter to cap a 4-1 win. Then with less than three minutes left in the game, Dunn took a hard hit from Kurtis Gabriel of Iowa. Dunn immediately got up and the two dropped gloves, as more teammates joined in the action.

Dunn and Gabriel were sent back to their locker rooms, but their altercation didn’t end there. Video was shown on the scoreboard at the Allstate Arena in Chicago of Gabriel coming after Dunn again, but Dunn was more than ready for the secondary challenge.

Good night Gabriel.

