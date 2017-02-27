Chance the Rapper, Rauner to Talk Chicago School Funding

CHICAGO (AP) – Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner plan to meet this week to discuss funding education in Chicago.

The hip-hop performer from Chicago, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, said Monday on Twitter that he’ll meet privately with Rauner on Wednesday. He says he’s eager to hear Rauner’s ideas.

I'm meeting privately with the governor Wednesday. The two of us will address funding education in Chicago. I'm eager to hear his ideas. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 27, 2017

Looking forward to hearing your ideas, too. https://t.co/HlI9lNwWsE — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) February 27, 2017

The Republican governor’s official Twitter account responded, saying “Looking forward to hearing your ideas, too.”

Talk of the meeting started after Rauner congratulated the rapper via Twitter for winning three Grammy Awards earlier this month, saying the state “is proud that you’re one of our own.” Chance replied that he’d “love” to meet with Rauner.

Chicago Public Schools is suing Rauner and state education officials, saying the way Illinois funds schools violates the civil rights of the district’s predominantly minority students.

