Holten Meat Workers Prepared to Strike

February 27, 2017 8:43 AM
EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KMOX) – Union workers at the Holten meat-packing plant in East Saint Louis could hit the picket lines as early as Tuesday.

United Food and Commercial Workers local Six-55 president David Cook says members voted almost unanimously Saturday to reject Holten Meat’s three-year contract offer.

Cook says opposition is largely not to the money involved in the contract proposal, but a lack of seniority benefits and sub-standard funeral leave.

The UFCW is asking Holten to come back to the bargaining table or face a strike on Tuesday.

Holten officials have not commented on the talks.

