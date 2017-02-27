Holten Meat Workers Prepared to Strike

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KMOX) – Union workers at the Holten meat-packing plant in East Saint Louis could hit the picket lines as early as Tuesday.
United Food and Commercial Workers local Six-55 president David Cook says members voted almost unanimously Saturday to reject Holten Meat’s three-year contract offer.
Cook says opposition is largely not to the money involved in the contract proposal, but a lack of seniority benefits and sub-standard funeral leave.
The UFCW is asking Holten to come back to the bargaining table or face a strike on Tuesday.
Holten officials have not commented on the talks.