KMOX Host & Post-Dispatch Columnist Featured Speakers at Kirkwood High Speaker Series

February 27, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Aisha and Debbie Dish

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – KMOX host Debbie Monterrey and St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan will talk tales from the newsroom tonight in the next installment of the Post-Dispatch/Kirkwood High School speaker series.

The two will speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Kirkwood High School Journalism Auditorium, 801 West Essex Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public.

Monterrey and Sultan have started recently recording a weekly podcast, “Aisha and Debbie Dish,” where they discuss news topics and family life.

Here’s their latest podcastAisha & Debbie Dish: Secrets To Marriage, Vandalism At A Jewish Cemetery, & Creepy Dolls

