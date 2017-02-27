KMOX Host & Post-Dispatch Columnist Featured Speakers at Kirkwood High Speaker Series

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – KMOX host Debbie Monterrey and St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan will talk tales from the newsroom tonight in the next installment of the Post-Dispatch/Kirkwood High School speaker series.
The two will speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Kirkwood High School Journalism Auditorium, 801 West Essex Avenue.
The event is free and open to the public.
Monterrey and Sultan have started recently recording a weekly podcast, “Aisha and Debbie Dish,” where they discuss news topics and family life.
Here’s their latest podcast – Aisha & Debbie Dish: Secrets To Marriage, Vandalism At A Jewish Cemetery, & Creepy Dolls