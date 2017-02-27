Krewson Weighs in on Police Chief

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Alderwoman Lyda Krewson, the front-runner in the St. Louis mayoral race, faces questions on whether it’s time for a new police chief.

Two of the candidates are on the record saying they want to get rid of Police Chief Sam Dotson, but Krewson isn’t saying whether she wants him to stay or go.

“Neighborhood safety is job one for the next mayor, so whoever the police chief is will need to be on board with the neighborhood safety plan. I’ve never really worked with Sam on a direct basis, so he and I will get to know each other better,” she says.

Candidates Tishaura Jones and Antonio French are saying publicly that Dotson needs to be replaced.

“One of the things I will say is I’m never going to tell the media who I’m going to hire or fire before I actually do it, I don’t think that’s any way to treat an employee. We’ll make an evaluation if I get elected on March 7th, and again on April 4th,” Krewson says.