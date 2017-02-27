Listen to Win Tickets to Million Dollar Quartet at The Rep

February 27, 2017 1:49 PM
Win: A pair of tickets to see “Million Dollar Quartet” performed at The The Repertory Theatre St. Louis on Friday, March 17, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 3, 2017

Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Million Dollar Quartet” performed at The The Repertory Theatre St. Louis on Friday, March 17, 2017, at 8 p.m.

When Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins kick off an impromptu jam session at Sun Studios, the air crackles with star power. Get up close and personal with these larger-than-life personalities in an experience that will rock your socks off! This powerhouse musical features chart-topping hits from all four performers.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, for more information go to the event page online.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 3, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

