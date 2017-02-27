Mehlville School District Making Changes for 2017-2018

MEHLVILLE, MO (KMOX) – The Mehlville School District will open up the first school of innovation in St. Louis County this year.

The Choice School of Innovation opens in August. Principal, Dr. Scott Clark, says the curriculum will focus on meeting each child at their level of learning.

“That means that each student each and every day will receive instruction based around the content centers in Missouri, but it will be personalized in a way that it will be focused on their own interests but it also will be addressing the pace of the students,” he says.

Classes at Choice School will range from Kindergarten to 4th grade. 5th grade will be added the following year.

In addition to the new school, Mehlville School District officials are planning redistricting efforts to address overcrowded classrooms in other areas.

Officials say that while some schools are overcrowded, others in the district have open classrooms. Some students at Bierbaum Elementary are already being sent to other schools in the district because of overcrowding.

Dr. Whitney Maus, co-chair of the Redistricting Committee, says Mehlville has not changed their districts lines in many years, and that overcrowding has led to some schools getting creative with the space that they do have.

“For instance, Bierbaum Elementary is using learning spaces in closets and places that are not intended to be learning spaces. We just have an inequalness among our districts and we’re trying to even that out to best meet all the students needs,” she says.

The new boundary lines will go into effect next school year (2017-2018). A public meeting about the redistricting efforts will take place today (Monday) at 6 p.m. at Washington Middle School. A second meeting will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. at Blades Elementary School.