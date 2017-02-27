New Social Media Challenge Raises Health Concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new social media challenge is taking the internet by storm, and it has the potential to be very harmful.

It’s a challenge that has already been viewed over seven million times on YouTube. It puts the pain tolerance of the participant to the test.

It calls for the rubbing of salt and ice on your skin. Sounds harmless, but it causes the ice to produce a reaction similar to frostbite, but SSM Cardinal Glennon Hosptial nurse Lori Winkler says soon after it gets a lot worse.

“They may have a debilitating injury that wold disable them, especially if they do it on their hand. It causes so much scarring and with the grasp they could lose the whole functionality of their hand,” she says.

Winkler advises parents to tell their children if something is going to cause pain it’s not a very smart thing to do.

