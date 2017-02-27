Potential for Drought and Flooding in Midwest

February 27, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: drought, flood, Mississippi River, Missouri River, National Weather Service, rain

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The National Weather Service is looking at the potential for a pro-longed drought.

Hydrologist Mark Fuchs says there’s no decent rainfall in the forecast for quite a while.

“Maybe ten days out we might be getting a system coming through that could give us up to an inch or more of rain, which is exactly what we need right now. More would be nice as well,” he says.

Despite threats of droughts, there’s also the potential for flooding on the big rivers, especially the Mississippi.

“Above the confluence of the Missouri the folks along the Mississippi are expecting a better than average chance of minor flooding,” he says.

And Fuchs says that’s from Canton Lock and Dam, all the way down to Clarksville and Winfield.

