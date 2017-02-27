Rev. Rice Upset By BB Gun Threat

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Rev. Larry Rice is calling on police to do something about a woman quoted in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch saying she might shoot at the homeless — and those helping them — with a BB gun.

“If I was to make similar threats towards people in the lofts as this woman makes towards the homeless, I’d probably have the city police invade this place immediately, try to look for anything and everything that they could,” Rice says.

The threat, first reported by Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger, came from a woman living in a loft near the New Life Evangelistic Center.

Messenger reported the woman sent out an email blast last week to 30 people, including St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, threatening to shoot “these people in the ass.”

Messenger says the woman later told him she does not own a BB gun.

“I think the police should definitely investigate this particular matter, they should investigate this woman, this is a threat, implied or otherwise,” Rice says.

She is issuing threats to the “most vulnerable people in society,” he says – those who are trying to survive without a place to live.

KMOX is awaiting a response from St. Louis police.

